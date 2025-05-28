Mighty Mussels Fall to Marauders 8-5

May 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell 8-5 to the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium, evening the three-game series at one game apiece.

Bradenton (21-25) struck first for the second time in as many games when Will Taylor hit a leadoff homer on the first pitch thrown by Mussels' (21-26) starter Dylan Questad (1-3) in the second inning. The next frame, Konnor Griffin scored on a sacrifice fly from Braylon Bishop, making it 2-0. In the fourth, Eddy Rodriguez crossed the plate on a ground out to extend the Bradenton lead 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Payton Eeles connected on a one-out single to center. Jose Rodriguez followed with a walk. Daniel Pena then doubled to left to bring Eeles home. Luke Napleton proceeded to bring in Rodriguez with an RBI groundout, making it 3-2.

The Marauders exploded for five runs in the fifth, chasing Questad after two batters and extending their lead 8-2. Tyler Stasiowski issued a bases-loaded walk and allowed a two-run triple to Jhonny Severino as Bradenton sent eight men to the plate.

Maddux Houghton led off the bottom of the frame with a walk. Jefferson Valladares then doubled to left to bring Houghton home and make it 8-3. After a pair of groundouts, Eeles doubled to center to make it 8-4.

Christian Becerra made his 2025 debut when he entered to begin the sixth. He threw three scoreless innings while striking out one batter. Becerra had missed the first third of the season recovering from a pectoral strain.

Fort Myers will send Eli Jones (1-4, 4.06) to the mound on Thursday for the series finale and rubber match, opposite Bradenton's Victor Cabreja (3-0, 3.31). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.