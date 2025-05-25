Mighty Mussels Drop Finale to Flying Tigers 15-12

May 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated by the Lakeland Flying Tigers 15-12 on Sunday afternoon at Publix Field.

The Mussels' (20-25) offense bashed a season high four home runs, but the pitching staff allowed a season high in runs with 15. Fort Myers had hit two homers in a game seven times this season, including yesterday's win, before today's offensive showing.

Lakeland (26-18) took five of the six games throughout the series to increase their lead in the FSL West standings to 2.5 games.

The Flying Tigers jumped ahead in the third inning, scoring five runs on five hits to take a 5-0 lead. A three-run homer from Stephen Hrustich was the big blow against Michael Ross (0-1) who gave up multiple runs for the first time this season.

Rayne Doncon put Fort Myers on the board with a solo homer leading off the fourth inning. It was his first homer of his rehab assignment and had an exit velocity of 108 MPH.

In the fifth, Angel Del Rosario added a two-run shot for his first homer of the year. The blast went 389 feet and cleared the berm in left field as he cut into the deficit, making it 5-3. Later in the frame, Doncon singled to center to bring in Dameury Pena and cut the deficit to one.

The Flying Tigers responded in the bottom of the frame, as they scored six runs on four hits. The Mussels defense had chances to end the frame early before the scoring started, but couldn't convert on a pair of double play chances. Lakeland took advantage of the miscues and scored five of the six runs with two outs. All six runs were unearned on the line of Ivran Romero.

Jefferson Valladares added a solo homer in the sixth to make it an 11-5 game.

Lakeland tacked on another three runs in the sixth after four walks and a hit-by-pitch put the first five men aboard, extending the Flying Tiger lead 14-5.

Fort Myers closed the gap in the eighth, scoring five runs on just one hit. The rally began with a pair of walks, an error, and two hit-by-pitches. An RBI single from Dameury Pena was the lone hit in the frame as the Mussels made it a 14-10 game.

A two-run blast from Peyton Carr in the ninth made it a 15-12 game, but the rally fell short with the tying run on deck to end the game.

The Mussels return to action on Tuesday, May 27 for a three-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







