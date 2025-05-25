Late Surge Seals Threshers Win and Series Split

May 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - A three-run eighth inning for the Clearwater Threshers (24-21) broke a late 2-2 tie and helped seal a 6-3 victory over the Bradenton Marauders (20-24) on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. The Threshers will take Monday off before beginning a three-game homestand against Dunedin on Tuesday.

Aroon Escobar began the game by getting hit by a pitch from Marauders starter Peyton Stumbo. Escobar stole second and scored on an RBI double by Dante Nori that gave the Threshers an early one-run lead. Joel Dragoo continued Clearwater's momentum with a leadoff single in the second, moving to second base on a groundout and to third on Carter Mathison's single. Diego González connected on a deep fly ball out to center, enough to score Dragoo on the sacrifice fly and double the Threshers' lead.

Bradenton cut the Threshers' lead back to one on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning. They added one more in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at two. After the first out was recorded in the top of the eighth, the Threshers racked up four straight hits to take the lead in the eighth. Escobar and Nori started off the frame with back-to-back singles off Bradenton reliever Jake Shirk. Eduardo Tait followed with another single, and Bradenton's right fielder, Braylon Bishop, bobbled the ball in right, allowing Escobar to score from second and advancing Tait to second base with Nori moving to third. The next batter, Kodey Shojinaga, laced a double down the right field line to plate Nori and Tait and give the Threshers a three-run lead.

After the Marauders got a run back in the bottom of the eighth, Raider Tello led off the ninth inning with a solo home run to give Clearwater back a three-run advantage. With two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth, the Threshers sealed a series split with a 6-3 win over the Marauders.

Luke Gabrysh tossed 3.0 shutout frames with one hit and one walk allowed, striking out one batter in a no-decision. Eli Trop allowed one run on two walks with one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Marty Gair surrendered one hit in 1.0 shutout frame. Jake Eddington (2-1) allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work to earn the win. Adilson Peralta surrendered one run on two hits in 1.0 innings. Saul Teran struck out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth with one hit allowed to take the save.

Tello hit his first home run on the road this season...He tied his career high with three hits for the second time in 2025...Teran struck out his 30th batter of the season in the ninth, giving him a 10:1 strikeout to walk ratio in 2025...Gair and Teran have not allowed a run in their last three outings...Escobar has scored a run in each of the past three games...







