Palm Beach Settles for Series Split with 4-2 Loss to Daytona Sunday Afternoon

May 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (22-23) lost a third consecutive game against the Daytona Tortugas (20-25) after a 4-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Palm Beach stranded 10 men on base and went just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

For Palm Beach, St. Louis Cardinals #2 prospect Quinn Mathews made a minor league rehab appearance against Daytona starting pitcher Cole Schoenwetter.

The Cardinals put a run on the board in the bottom of the first inning with their first leadoff home run of the season. Travis Honeyman hit his second home run of the season to give Palm Beach a 1-0 lead. It was his first home run since April 13th in Bradenton.

For Mathews, he finished with three scoreless innings with two hits allowed and struck out four batters on 45 pitches.

Nelfy Ynfante (L, 1-2) was the first pitcher out of the Palm Beach bullpen in the top of the fourth inning and the Tortugas got to him. With runners at second and third and one out, Carter Graham hit a sacrifice fly to tie the ballgame. Ryan McCrystal followed Graham with an RBI triple to give Daytona the lead. Then, Luis Reyes capped the scoring with a two-run home run to left field to give the Tortugas a 4-1 lead.

Schoenwetter gave the Cardinals trouble at the plate as he finished with four innings and allowed just the one run but didn't allow a ball in play after the second inning and fished with a career-high eight strikeouts.

The Cardinals got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. With runners at first and second base and two outs, Cade McGee smacked an RBI single against Tortugas relief pitcher Gabe Starks (W, 1-0) to score Anyelo Encarnacion to make it a 4-2 deficit.

The Cardinals bullpen did their job to hold the Tortugas offense in check. Sam Brodersen provided two shutout innings of relief for Palm Beach. He allowed two walks and did not give up a hit with three strikeouts. He was followed by Conor Steinbaugh who recorded two strikeouts in a perfect top of the ninth inning.

However, the Palm Beach offense was stifled from the sixth inning onward. Daytona relief pitchers Trent Hodgdon (H, 1) and Jacob Edwards (S, 1) combined to keep the Cardinals scoreless over their 3 2/3 innings of work. Across innings six through eight, the Cardinals stranded six men on base and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Edwards pitched a perfect ninth inning as the Cardinals fell 4-2 to the Tortugas on Sunday.

The Cardinals hit the road for three games beginning Tuesday, May 27th to face the St. Lucie Mets who currently lead the FSL East Division. Palm Beach returns home on Friday to host St. Lucie for the start of a three-game weekend series to close May and open June.







