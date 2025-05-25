Cates Sharp, Duran's Streak Hits 18 in Finale Loss

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 9-5 to the Tampa Tarpons in their series finale on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

RHP Austin Cates (5 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 4 K) hurled five frames of one-run ball with four strikeouts and did not factor into a decision. Cates did not allow a hit through his first 3.1 frames. Over his last three outings, Cates has allowed three runs in 11.2 innings (2.31 ERA) with 13 strikeouts. He's allowed one run or less in his last three outings.

RHP Colby Martin (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 K) fired a shutout ninth inning with no hits and one walk. Martin has opened the season with 14 consecutive scoreless outings for Dunedin, recording 18 strikeouts in 15.1 innings and allowing only one hit. His 14-game scoreless streak is tied for the longest in Minor League Baseball this season. Martin has gone 11 outings without giving up a hit, with his last yielded hit coming on April 13 @JUP. During that span, he's faced 43 batters without allowing a hit.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 2B) ripped a two-run double off the right field wall in the 3rd inning to make it 3-0, then lined an RBI double in the 5thto make it 4-1. Sunday marked Toman's eighth multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

C Edward Duran (1-for-4, R, BB) extended his hit streak to 18 games with a single in the 1st inning. Duran's hit streak is the longest in the FSL this season and tied with Jac Caglianone for the second longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. Duran is batting .342 over the streak with nine extra base hits and 15 RBI. Duran has reached base in 23 of his last 24 games and is batting .344 with 19 RBI and a .942 OPS over that stretch.







