Marauders Drop Series Finale with Threshers 5-3

May 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders lost their lead late in their 5-3 loss to the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday night at LECOM Park.

After taking three of the first four games of the series, Clearwater stormed back to secure the series split.

The Threshers took their first lead of the day early after Aroon Escobar was hit by a pitch and stole second to open the game. With no outs, Dante Nori grounded an RBI double to right that made it 1-0.

In the top of the second they rallied for more when Joel Dragoo and Carter Mathison notched consecutive singles to place runners at the corners. With one away, Diego Gonzlez sent a sacrifice fly to center to double the Threshers lead to 2-0.

The Marauders jumped on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth when Braylon Bishop and Yordany De Los Santos drew consecutive walks to place runners at first and second. After a fly out moved Bishop to third, Eddy Rodriguez sent sacrifice fly to center that cut the deficit to 2-1.

Still trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Bishop singled, and Yordany De Los Santos walked. After a fly out to center advanced Bishop to third once more, Bradenton had runners at the corners.

With one out, De Los Santos took off, which drew a throw down to second, allowing Bishop to score from third and tie the game at 2-2.

Clearwater struck for three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-2 lead. In the bottom of the same frame, De Los Santos notched an RBI-infield single to short to cap scoring at 5-3.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 20-24 while Clearwater moved to 24-21. After a day off on Monday, the Marauders will travel to Fort Myers on Tuesday to begin a three-game set with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

First pitch for game one is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







