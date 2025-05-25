Jupiter Wins Series Finale 4-3 over St. Lucie

May 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the St. Lucie Mets in the series finale between the teams 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. The teams split the series 3-3.

The Mets were leading 2-0 with starter Will Watson cruising through four perfect innings but Jupiter rallied back for three runs in the fifth inning. Andres Valor hit a leadoff home run, Cam Clayton ripped a RBI triple and Jessada Brown lifted a sac fly to make it 3-2 Hammerheads.

The difference making run came in the sixth inning. Valor worked a two-out walk from Josh Blum and stole second base. Abrahan Ramirez then singled home Valor to push the Jupiter lead to 4-2.

Simon Juan hit a RBI single with two outs in the sixth inning to cut the Mets deficit to 4-3. Jupiter reliever Chase Centala was able to strike out Nick Roselli to strand the tying run on second base.

Corey Collins hit a one-out double in the bottom of the eighth. However, Michael Perez retired the next two batters to strand Collins at third base. Perez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save.

Liomar Martinez got the win for Jupiter. He held the Mets to two runs on four hits over 5.0 innings.

Collins went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a walk and a RBI. He put the Mets on the board in the first inning with a run-scoring double.

Roselli homered in the second inning to make it 2-0 Mets. It was his third homer of the season.

Watson took the loss. He was charged with three runs on three hits over 4.2 innings. Watson struck out six and walked one.

Hunter Hodges, Juan Arnaud and Hoss Brewer each tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the Mets.

The Mets (24-21) are off on Monday. They return to Clover Park on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals. Games Tuesday-Thursday will be at Clover Park. The series will shift to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Friday-Sunday. First pitch on Tuesday is 6:10 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.