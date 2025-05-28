Eleven Threshers Hits Back up Strong Pitching in 7-1 Victory

May 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Aroon Escobar was one of three members of the Clearwater Threshers (26-21) to record multiple hits and an RBI as Clearwater cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (24-23) on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to sweep the home half of the series against the Blue Jays when they return to BayCare Ballpark on Thursday evening.

After the first two innings were scoreless, the Threshers rallied with one out in the third inning to open up the scoring. Aroon Escobar smacked the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the third for an infield single off Blue Jays starter Colby Holcombe. He moved to third when Dante Nori singled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Eduardo Tait that gave Clearwater a 1-0 lead.

Brady Day led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single and promptly stole second base. He came home on a double from Kodey Shojinaga to double the Threshers' lead. An errant pickoff attempt by Holcombe allowed Shojinaga to move to third base, eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly from Raider Tello that increased Clearwater's lead to three runs.

Dunedin got their first run in the top of the fifth on an RBI groundout to cut the Threshers' advantage to two runs. Shojinaga led off the sixth with a leadoff walk against Blue Jays reliever Eliander Alcalde. He moved to second on a single from Tello before Joel Dragoo loaded the bases by drawing a walk. Carter Mathison drove in Shojinaga from third on an RBI single up the middle before Alcalde left the game. He was replaced by Johan Simon, who allowed a sacrifice fly to the first batter he faced in Nori, driving in Tello from third to bring the Threshers' lead up to four runs.

Dragoo walked to lead off the seventh inning and moved to second on a single by Mathison. Escobar plated Dragoo from second on an RBI single before Nori singled to load the bases once again. Tait hit a ground ball to first base which was mishandled by Kendry Chirinos. The error allowed Mathison to score from third and grew the lead to six runs. After a 1-2-3 ninth, the Thresher sealed their fourth-straight win with a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

Ryan Degges (2-0) allowed one unearned run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings to earn the win. Luis Avila tossed 2.0 shutout innings with two hits allowed and one strikeout. Orlando Gonzalez allowed one hit and struck out two batters in 1.0 shutout frame. Jose Peña retired the side in order in a scoreless and hitless ninth.

Escobar set a new career high with a hit in his seventh straight game...Degges struck out a career-high seven batters for the fourth time this season...Clearwater has won four consecutive games for the second time this season...Avila has thrown 2.0 shutout frames in each of his last two relief appearances...Nori became the first Thresher to steal ten bases in 2025...He has two hits in each of the first two games of this series...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Thursday, May 29, to conclude a three-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.