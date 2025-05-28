Giménez Rehabs, Duran Extends Hit Streak in Loss

May 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were bested 7-1 by the Clearwater Threshers in game two of a six-game set on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

RHP Colby Holcombe (4 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 1 K) took the loss, allowing three runs in four innings of work

2B Andres Gimenez (1-for-3, 2B, BB) played six innings at second base in his first game on MLB Rehab Assignment.

C Edward Duran (1-for-3, 2B, BB) doubled in the 8th inning to extend his hit streak to 20 games. His hit streak is the longest in the FSL this season and longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. Duran is batting .350 over the streak with 11 extra base hits and 17 RBI. Duran has reached base in 25 of his last 26 games and is batting .350/.436/.550 over that span with 12 extra base hits and 24 RBI.

CF Jean Joseph (2-for-4, R, 2B) tallied a pair of hits including a double for his eighth multi-hit game of the season. Joseph extended his hit streak to six games, over which he's 10-for-20 (.500) with three doubles, three RBI, and six runs. Joseph has scored a run in six straight games.







