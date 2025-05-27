Duran Goes Deep, Streak Reaches 19 as Jays Drop Opener

May 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 8-5 to the Clearwater Threshers in game one of a six-game set on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

RHP Spencer Turnbull (4.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 4 K) allowed one earned run in 4.1 frames in his third start with the Blue Jays organization. He threw 73 pitches for 47 strikes and retired eight straight Threshers between the 1st and 4th

C Edward Duran (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB) tallied a pair of hits including a two-run homer in the 7th inning for his fourth long ball of the year. Duran extended his hit streak to 19 games, the longest hit streak in the FSL this season and tied with Jac Caglianone for the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. Duran is batting .351 over the streak with ten extra base hits and 17 RBI. Duran has reached base in 24 of his last 25 games and is batting .351/.434/.546 with 21 RBI and 20 runs over that stretch.

2B Sam Shaw (3-for-5, RBI) notched a three-hit game with an RBI single in the 8th for his 10th multi-hit game and third three-hit game of the season. Shaw's 1st inning single left the bat at 103.4 MPH. Shaw extended his on-base streak to ten games. Over his last four games, Shaw is nine-for-18 (.500) with three RBI and three runs. In 18 games during May, Shaw is batting .338 with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.029 OPS.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-5) tallied his second consecutive multi-hit game and ninth multi-hit performance of the season.







