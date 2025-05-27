Big Sixth Inning Powers Mussels Past Marauders 6-3

May 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A four-run sixth inning pushed the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels past the Bradenton Marauders 6-3 on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Trailing by a run in the sixth inning, Jose Rodriguez blasted a two-out, two-run homer to give Fort Myers (21-25) their first lead of the night at 4-3.

Miguel Briceno was the next batter and doubled down the right field line. Maddux Houghton then traded places with Briceno after doubling to left and extending the lead to 5-3.

The fourth consecutive two-out hit came off the bat of Yohander Martinez, as he singled in Houghton to increase the margin to 6-3.

Bradenton (20-25) plated the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, getting an RBI single from Will Taylor to take a 1-0 lead.

An inning later, the Marauders struck again, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after an RBI triple from Joel Mendez and an error by Mussel third baseman Yohander Martinez.

Fort Myers responded in the home half of the second, as Luke Napleton blasted a two-run homer to left center field to cut the deficit to 3-2. Napleton finished the night a perfect 4-4 at the plate, picking up his first homer as a Mussel to go along with three singles.

Mussels' starter Michael Carpenter worked into the fourth inning, but exited after surrendering back-to-back base hits with one out. Carpenter finished the day with 3.1 innings pitched, scattering seven hits, while not issuing a walk and striking out three.

Jakob Hall (2-0) replaced Carpenter and immediately escaped the frame after inducing a ground ball double play. Hall tossed 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and punching out a pair.

Jacob Kisting earned his second save of the season, after spinning 2.1 scoreless innings in relief.

Fort Myers will send Dylan Questad (1-2, 5.08) to the hill on Wednesday for game two of the series, opposite Bradenton's Clevari Tejada (1-3, 3.41). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







