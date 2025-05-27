Strong Pitching Leads Jupiter to 3-1 Victory over Daytona

May 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - Behind the dominant pitching of starter Julio Mendez (W, 1-1), the Jupiter Hammerheads (21-25) defeated the Daytona Tortugas (20-26) by a final score of 3-1 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, the Hammerheads opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Cody Schrier started the inning with a walk against Daytona starting pitcher Edgar Colon. With two outs in the inning, Victor Ortega hit an RBI double to the wall in right center. Schrier scored from first base to give Jupiter a 1-0 lead. Two more walks loaded the bases for Abrahan Ramirez who hit a slow ground ball to Tortugas third baseman Carlos Sanchez. A Sanchez throwing error allowed Ramirez to reach and two runs to score to extend Jupiter's lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Mendez had his best start of the season and of his career with six scoreless frames and allowed just two hits, one hit batter, one walk, and struck out five batters. It is the longest outing by a Hammerhead pitcher this season.

Zeroes remained on the scoreboard in the seventh inning. Jupiter relief pitcher Riskiel Tineo (H, 1) threw a scoreless inning in the top of the seventh inning as he worked around a walk. Daytona relief pitcher Bryce Hubbart finished up his long relief assignment in the bottom of the seventh inning, as he pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Daytona got a run back in the top of the eighth inning. Hammerheads relief pitcher Franklin Sanchez (H, 2) returned to action for the first time in two weeks with a strikeout against leadoff hitter Jacob Friend. However, two walks and a wild pitch put two men in scoring position. Sammy Stafura then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Kyle Henley to cut the Tortugas deficit to 3-1. Juan Reynoso (S, 2) entered the game out of the Jupiter bullpen to strike out Bernard Moon and strand the tying run on-base.

The Hammerheads and Tortugas continue their brief three-game series with the middle game on Wednesday, May 28th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Wednesday is a "Silver Sluggers" Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All fans can become a member for just $40 which gets you a ticket to every Wednesday game, an official "Silver Sluggers" T-shirt, a free hot dog and soda, a 10% team store discount, and a chance to win prizes during baseball bingo. Click here to become a "Silver Sluggers" member today.







Florida State League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.