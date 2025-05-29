Big Sixth Inning Leads Bradenton to Series Victory

May 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Fort Myers, Fla. - A four-run sixth highlighted an all-around 6-4 win for the Bradenton Marauders over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

The Mighty Mussels grabbed the lead first in the bottom of the second when Maddux Houghton raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run that made it 1-0.

After both sides put up zeros through the fifth inning, Bradenton returned the favor in the top of the sixth. Carlos Caro led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a ground out. With one away, Braylon Bishop served a liner to center for an RBI single that knotted the game at 1-1.

After Will Taylor reached on a bunt single to place runners at first and second, Axiel Plaz chopped a grounder through the right side that scored Bishop and gave Bradenton a 2-1 lead.

Two batters later, Ethan Lege and Eddy Rodriguez notched back-to-back RBI singles that extended the lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Fort Myers punched back with two runs to cut the Bradenton advantage to 4-3.

The Marauders added on two more crucial runs in the top of the eighth when Taylor scored on a wild pitch and Rodriguez rolled a run-scoring single to right to make it 6-3.

Despite adding another run in the bottom of the ninth, the Fort Myers rally came up short as Jake Shirk recorded the final out to secure his team-best fifth save.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 22-25 while Fort Myers fell to 21-27. The Marauders return to LECOM Park tomorrow to begin a four-game series with the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.