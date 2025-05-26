Mets Continue Stretch of Home Games at Clover Park

May 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for a split series against the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Single-A affiliate). Games Friday-Sunday will be played at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

The contests on Tuesday and Thursday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets to the games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Highlighting the home stand is Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, Joe Torre's Safe at Home Night on Tuesday, Christmas 4 Carol on Thursday and $2 Night on Thursday.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the upcoming home slate:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Joe Torre Safe at Home Night: For the eighth year MiLB is teaming up with Joe Torre Safe at Home to raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse. The Mets and MiLB encourage fans to come together at the ballpark and join in building a safer and braver world together. Fans in attendance will receive baseball cards and a chance to win a Joe Torre autographed ball.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Christmas 4 Carol: Christmas themed game in partnership with the non-profit Carol Wyatt Memorial Christmas Kids (formerly WPSL Christmas Kids). Enjoy Christmas themed music, decorations and other holiday fun. Fans who bring a new toy to donate to CWMCK will receive a voucher for a ticket to a future game. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.gofevo.com/event/WPSLxmas25 for a portion of the ticket to go back to CWMCK.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Last Saturday's rain-shortened game resulted in Starry Night being postponed. The Starry Night lantern ceremony and jersey auction - both to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation - will be rescheduled to a later date. Those interested in participating in the postgame lantern ceremony or who want to learn more can visit

Starry Night at the Ballpark with the St. Lucie Mets - Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. More information on the rescheduling will be announced on the St. Lucie Mets social media channels.

