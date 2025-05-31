Threshers Win Streak Ends at Six

DUNEDIN, FL - Nikau Pouaka-Grego drove in runs in the fifth and ninth innings for the Clearwater Threshers (28-22), but a five-run fifth inning for the Dunedin Blue Jays (25-25) led to a 5-2 loss for Clearwater on Saturday night at TD Ballpark. The Threshers look to get back on track and claim the series when they return to Dunedin for the Sunday finale.

With the game scoreless in the fifth inning, Kodey Shojinaga led off the top of the fifth with an infield single off Blue Jays starter Austin Cates. He moved to second on a walk to Carter Mathison before Cates was pulled from the game. Reliever Juanmi Vasquez came in to replace Cates, and the first batter he faced, Nikau Pouaka-Grego, singled up the middle to plate the game's first run. Dunedin responded with five runs in the home half of the frame to open up a 5-1 lead.

Brady Day led off the ninth inning with a double, then with one out in the frame, Carter Mathison and Joel Dragoo were hit by pitches from Blue Jays reliever Jay Schueler to load the bases. After Schueler was pulled, Pouaka-Grego reached on a fielder's choice that plated Day from third to cut the deficit to three runs. With the tying run at the plate for the Threshers, Dunedin hung on to seal a 5-2 win over Clearwater.

Luke Gabrysh surrendered five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Orlando Gonzalez struck out three and walked one in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Daniel Harper did not allow a run or a hit in the seventh inning, striking out two and walking one in 1.0 inning of work. A.J. Wilson walked two and struck out one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning.

Escobar became the first Threshers hitter since 2023 with a hit streak of ten consecutive games or more...Burkholder has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games...Pouaka-Grego drove in multiple runs for the first time this season...Shojinaga has recorded multiple hits in six of his last eight games...He has ten multi-hit games in his professional career







