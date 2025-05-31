Tarpons Troubles Lead to Mighty Mussels Win

May 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dillion Lewis of the Tampa Tarpons heads home after hitting a homer

TAMPA, Fla - The Tampa Tarpons (26-23) fell short in the second game of the series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (22-28) in a 1-11 loss.

Errors plagued the Tarpons as five Mighty Mussels crossed the plate in the top of the third inning. All of them being unearned.

LHP, Brock Selvidge, made good progress on his MiLB rehab assignment as he only allowed one hit over 2.2 innings and struck out a batter.

The Tarpons found themselves down 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth until Dillion Lewis fired a solo shot into the left field bullpen to cut the lead down to five.

OF, Dillion Lewis, proved to be a bright spot today as he went 2-4 with a home run and a single.

Unfortunately, the Mighty Mussels would reinforce their lead in the seventh and eighth innings as by adding five more runs. Three came off the bat of Dameury Pena as he hit his third home run of the year.

The Tarpons continue their three-game series against the Mighty Mussels at "The Tank" on Sunday, June 1, at 12:00 p.m.

