Big 5th Fuels Skid-Snapping Win, Duran Hits 22

May 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays snapped a six-game skid backed by a five-run 5th inning they took down the Clearwater Threshers 5-3 in game five of a six-game set on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

After they were held to only one baserunner over the first four innings, Dunedin's offense erupted for five runs on seven hits in the 5th inning, where 11 Blue Jays came to the plate.

RHP Austin Cates (4.1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 K) hurled 4.1 frames of one-run ball with six strikeouts. Cates faced two batters over the minimum in his first four innings. The only yielded run on his ledger came across after he departed the ballgame. Over his last four games, Cates has posted a 2.25 ERA in 16 frames with 19 strikeouts. Pitching at home this season, Cates has a 3.22 ERA in five starts spanning 22.1 innings.

RF Jean Joseph (1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, 2B) laced a go-ahead two-run double off the right field wall to give Dunedin a 2-1 lead. Over his last eight games, Joseph is 13-for-31 (.419) with five doubles and six RBI. He's tallied a hit in eight of his last nine games.

C Edward Duran (1-for-3, RBI) logged a sacrifice fly in the 5th, and extended his hit streak to 22 games with a 1st inning infield single, the longest hit streak in the FSL this season and longest active streak in MiLB. Over the streak, Duran is batting .345 with 11 extra base hits, 18 RBI, a .985 OPS. Duran has reached base in 27 of his last 28 games and is batting .346/.429/.533 with 22 RBI over that stretch. His 22-game hit streak is tied for the longest in Dunedin Blue Jays stat portal era history with Cal Stevenson, who accomplished the feat in 2019.

2B Andres Gimenez (1-for-4, 2 RBI) socked a two-run single in the 5th inning to extend the lead to 4-1. Gimenez played all nine innings at second base in his third game on MLB Rehab Assignment.







Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.