McCrystal's Career Night Not Enough in 11-Inning Slugfest

May 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Ryan McCrystal had two doubles, a homer, and four RBI among a 4-for-6 night, but the Daytona Tortugas could not hang on to a three-run lead after an early 5-0 deficit as Jupiter outlasted Daytona 14-12 in 11 innings on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Jupiter (24-26) scored 14 runs on 18 hits as Daytona (21-29) suffered their fourth loss in five games in a 3-hour, 46-minute grinder.

In the first inning, things went sideways in a hurry for the Tortugas. With one out, a dropped pop-up helped extend the inning, which led to a two-out avalanche. After a throwing error scored the first run, Jesus Hernandez doubled with the bases loaded, scoring all three runners. Victor Ortega followed with his own double to put Jupiter up 5-0.

However, Daytona began chipping away right away. In the first, Alfredo Duno drew a two-out walk, went to third on an errant pickoff, then scored on an RBI double from McCrystal for the first Daytona run.

Two innings later, the Daytona offense clicked into gear. Kyle Henley led off with a single, stole second, then scored on McCrystal's second RBI double. After an infield hit from Esmith Pineda, Bernard Moon drove in McCrystal with an infield hit. After a walk loaded the bases with two outs, Malvin Valdez ripped a two-run double to tie the game at five apiece.

Out of the bullpen, Daytona reliever Nick Sando settled down the Jupiter offense over scoreless second and third frames. In the fourth, though, Andrew Salas doubled to begin the inning, stole third, and scored on an error to put Jupiter back in front, 6-5.

The Tortugas, though, once again had a big answer. Duno led off with an infield single then McCrystal laid down a bunt for his third hit. However, an errant throw on the play scored Duno and moved McCrystal to third. Pineda followed with a sacrifice fly to put Daytona in front. Bernard Moon then tripled into the right-field corner in front of Holt, who crushed a 1-2 fastball 400 feet over the left-field wall for his first homer as a Tortuga, a two-run shot that put Daytona ahead 9-6.

In the fifth, Drew Pestka entered for Daytona and did his part out of the bullpen, throwing scoreless fifth and sixth frames. In the seventh, though, a leadoff error opened the door for the Hammerheads, who pulled closer on an Andres Valor RBI double, then a Jesus Hernandez RBI single. After a pitching change, John Cruz tied the game with an RBI single with two outs, drawing Jupiter even at 9-9.

The Hammerheads threatened to take the lead in the ninth as Cam Clayton led off with a triple. Jacob Edwards, who threw 2.2 scoreless innings in the game, buckled down, stranding the runner with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.

The Tortuga offense, meanwhile, sputtered in the late innings, as Daytona did not have a single baserunner in the rest of regulation after the fourth inning. Jupiter retired the final 17 Tortugas of regulation, including eight of the last nine by way of strikeout.

The game went to extra innings and Beau Blanchard came on for the tenth. He began the frame with a pair of strikeouts, but Dillon Head ripped a two-out RBI single to score automatic runner John Cruz to give Jupiter the lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Reyes laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Holt, the automatic runner, to third. After a walk, Sammy Stafura hit a chopper to short that resulted in an out at second, but he beat the return throw to first to score Holt, extending the game with a 10-10 score.

In the 11th, though, the roof caved in. After a leadoff single, a throwing error scored a run and put two men in scoring position. A wild pitch and passed ball brought in both runners, before a walk, single, and a balk scored yet another run, putting Jupiter head 14-10.

In the bottom of the 11th, Daytona cut the lead in half as McCrystal blasted a 424-foot two-run home run to drive in his third and fourth runs of the night on his fourth hit. An infield hit brought the tying run to the plate, but a popout ended the game, as Daytona fell 14-12.

Daytona will finish the series against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening. Tomorrow will be Volusia County Schools End of School Bash and a Fun Day Sunday with Postgame Kids Run the Bases. First pitch tomorrow night will be at 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.TV at 4:50.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.