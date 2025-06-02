Alfredo Duno Named Florida State League Player of the Week

June 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno has earned Florida State League Player of the Week honors for May 26-June 1 after a big week at the plate against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The 19-year-old Venezuelan earns the honors on the heels of a week where he slashed .450/.607/.850, going 9-for-20 with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI, eight walks, and seven runs scored.

Duno's week included reaching base five times on Wednesday, May 28, a game that he extended of streak of reaching base to nine consecutive plate appearances. He later doubled twice on Friday, May 30, then capped off the week with a 3-for-4 effort on Sunday, June 1, crushing two homers and driving in five runs as he became the first Tortuga in over a year with a multi-homer game.

In his second year in Daytona and third professional season, Duno is slashing .268/.406/.490 with 41 hits, 29 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, and 28 RBI, while also drawing 32 walks. He current leads the Florida State League in doubles, while also ranking in the top-ten in RBI, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS, walks, extra-base hits, and total bases.

Duno's award is the third weekly honor for a Tortuga this season, after Carlos Sanchez was named FSL Player of the Week for April 15-20 and again for April 29-May 4.

