Mets Hosting Blue Jays at Clover Park from Tuesday-Sunday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets continue their front loaded home schedule of games with another six-games series at Clover Park this week. The Mets will be hosting the Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Single-A affiliate) Tuesday-Sunday.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday start at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. Sunday's finale begins at 12:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes prior to first pitch for all games.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (open on gamedays only).

Headlining the home stand promotions for the week are Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, Oat Milkers Night on Friday, Faith Night on Saturday and the first postgame fireworks show of the season on Saturday.

Here is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming home slate:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Sailfish Brewery Happy Hour

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Oat Milkers Night: The Mets will take the field as the Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly! Oatly is in the second year of a partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malmö, Sweden. All 120 MiLB teams are playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including the Mets on Friday. The team will be wearing special Oat Milker jerseys and hats.

-Any fan in attendance can do a free enter-to-win for the game worn Oat Milk jerseys and the Mets will be drawing winners for all of the jerseys. Fans must be present to enter.

-Vets at the Mets presented by Baron Real Estate: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Faith Night: Join the Mets for a night of faith and worship to support 4Kids Treasure Coast. There will a postgame worship concert from Calvary PSL and testimonials from Mets players and coaches. Churches or groups can purchase tickets by emailing info@stluciemets.com.

-Fans who purchase tickets through the following link will have a portion of their purchase go to 4Kids: www.gofevo.com/event/FaithNightSTL25

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day: All little leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

The Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to Graceway Village. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







