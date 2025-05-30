Duran's Streak Hits 21, Jays' Skid Hits Six

May 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped their sixth straight contest and ninth over their last ten games as they fell 10-3 to the Clearwater Threshers in game four of a six-game set on Friday night at TD Ballpark.

RHP Gilberto Batista (5 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 K) allowed one earned run in five frames with three strikeouts and took the loss.

C Edward Duran (1-for-4, HBP) extended his hit streak to 21 games, the longest hit streak in the FSL this season and longest active streak in MiLB. Over the streak, Duran is batting .345 with 11 extra base hits, 17 RBI, a 1.000 OPS Duran has reached base in 26 of his last 27 games and is batting .346/.434/.538 with 21 RBI over that stretch. He's one hit shy of tying the longest hit streak in Dunedin Blue Jays stat portal era history, 22 games set by Cal Stevenson in 2019.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, BB) laced a two-run single in the 5th inning to put the Blue Jays on the board. Toman tallied his tenth multi-hit game of the season and third multi-hit game over his last four. He's hit safely in four of his last five games.

LF Jean Joseph (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, R) entered the contest as a pinch hitter in the 4th inning and recorded a pair of hits with an RBI single in the 9th. Over his last eight games, Joseph is 12-for-28 (.429) with four doubles and four RBI. He's tallied a hit in seven of his last eight games. Friday marked his ninth multi-hit game of the season.







