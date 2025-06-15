Rojas, Jays Shut out Mussels in Rain-Shortened Finale

June 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays shut out the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 3-0 in a rain shortened five inning contest on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. Game two of Sunday's initially scheduled doubleheader was canceled and will not be made up.

The Blue Jays kept Fort Myers off the scoreboard for the fourth shutout of the season and second shutout hurled over their last three games. Dunedin won their fourth straight game and clinched their second consecutive series win. Over the shortened five-game set vs. Fort Myers, the Blue Jays pitching staff threw to a 1.85 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 39 innings and a 1.13 WHIP.

LHP Kendry Rojas (3 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 4 K) fired three shutout frames with no walks and four strikeouts in his second appearance for Dunedin on minor league rehab assignment. Over his first two appearances this season with Dunedin, Rojas has fired four shutout frames with five strikeouts and no walks. Rojas induced eight swings and misses and topped out at 96 MPH.

CF Yhoangel Aponte (1-for-2, RBI, 2B, R) gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead with an RBI double in the 4th. Aponte has hit safely in three straight games. His 11 doubles are second on the team.







