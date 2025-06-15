Tortugas Can't Spoil St. Lucie Playoff Hopes in Series Finale

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas started off fast and made an eighth-inning push, but the St. Lucie Mets clinched the Florida State League East Division first half championship with a 7-5 win on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

St. Lucie (34-28) locked up their first playoff berth since their 2022 FSL championship season, while Daytona (27-36) was searching for a series split, but despite a ten-hit attack came up just shy.

After a 1-2-3 first from Kenya Huggins, Daytona struck first in the bottom of the opening frame. Kyle Henley singled with one out and scampered to second on an error. After stealing third, Alfredo Duno dunked a single to shallow right-center to score Henley for a 1-0 Daytona lead.

St. Lucie, though, took the lead immediately afterwards. In the second, St. Lucie loaded the bases with no outs on a walk, hit batter, and a single. After a strikeout, a groundout to third brought in St. Lucie's first run. After a walk re-loaded the bases, Trey Snyder singled in two runs, putting the Mets in front 3-1.

The Mets threatened to score in the third, but Malvin Valdez threw out Colin Houck at the plate to keep it a two-run game. The Tortugas, meanwhile, regained the lead. An error and Duno's second hit set up Moon, who rolled his second hit through the right side to bring in a run. Esmith Pineda followed with a two-run double to left-center, putting Daytona in front 4-3.

St. Lucie, though, immediately responded to go back in front in the fourth. Kevin Villavicencio led off with a double, which was followed by a walk and a flyout that advanced both runners. Trey Snyder followed with a fielder's choice that scored Villavicencio, tying the game. Jeremy Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to score another run. After a walk loaded the bases, Trace Wilhoite was plunked by a pitch to force in another run, making it 6-4, St. Lucie.

The Mets added to the lead in the sixth, when Houck led off with a 420-foot rope over the left-field wall for a solo homer, putting St. Lucie ahead 7-4.

Daytona had chances to cut into the lead when Ryan McCrystal doubled with one out in the sixth and Sammy Stafura led off the seventh with a triple. However, McCrystal didn't score and Stafura attempted to score on an overthrow, as the Tortugas didn't score either inning.

In the eighth, Daytona did make a late push. Moon led off with a walk and went to third on a wild pitch and groundout. With two down, McCrystal blooped a single to score Moon. Pinch hitters Carlos Sanchez and Myles Smith both walked to load the bases for Stafura, who ripped a sharp line drive, but the ball was caught in left field to end the inning.

Daytona now trailed 7-5, but that was it for the offense, as both teams went down in order in the ninth, as St. Lucie hung on for the win and the first half division crown.

Daytona will have Monday off before heading to Jupiter for a six-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium that will begin on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch from Jupiter on Tuesday will be at 12:00 p.m. while pregame coverage on Tuesday with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 11:50 a.m.

