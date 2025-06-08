DAYTONA TORTUGAS: Trio of Tiger Homers Torment Tortugas in Sunday Setback

June 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







LAKELAND, Fla - The Lakeland Flying Tigers hit three homers and held the Daytona Tortugas to just four hits as Daytona dropped their second in a row in the series finale at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Lakeland (33-23) outscored Daytona (25-32) 15-1 over the final two games of the series as the two squads split the six-game set.

In the top of the first, Daytona threatened as Sammy Stafura legged out a one-out triple to left-center, becoming the second player in Tortugas history to triple in three consecutive games, but a strikeout and groundout followed and he was stranded at first.

In the second, Lakeland took the lead. After a pair of quick outs began the inning, Carson Rucker singled to right, then scored when Cristian Santana deposited a first-pitch fastball well beyond the left-field fence for a two-run homer, putting the Flying Tigers in front 2-0.

The Tortugas mustered little against Lakeland starter Gabriel Reyes, who allowed just two hits and one walk over 5.0 scoreless innings to start the contest.

Lakeland, meanwhile, broke the game open in the middle innings. In the fifth, Garett Pennington drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. In the sixth, the Flying Tigers pulled away much further.

After two singles, Jose De La Cruz doubled in a run, which was followed by a wild pitch to bring in a second tally. Woody Hadeen followed with a drive off the right-field wall that skipped away. Hadeen never broke stride and circled the bases for a two-run, inside-the-park homer. Following a single, Penningoton unloaded his own two-run homer into the right-field bullpen, capping off a six-run frame that put the Flying Tigers ahead 9-0.

At that point, Lakeland cruised to the finish line. Daytona did score in the ninth, as two walks and an error loaded the bases before Iverson Espinoza drove in a run on a fielder's choice. That proved to be the lone tally in a 9-1 Daytona defeat.

Daytona will have Monday off before returning to Jackie Robinson Ballpark to begin a six-game series on Tuesday night against the St. Lucie Mets. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night and Taco Tuesday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage on Tuesday with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.