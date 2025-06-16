Mets Back at Clover Park on Tuesday for Series vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park Tuesday-Sunday for a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Single-A affiliate).

Games Tuesday-Saturday start at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale begins at 12:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Headlining the home stand is Military Appreciation Weekend which will run Thursday-Saturday.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Day 1: All vets and active military receive free tickets courtesy of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 566. The Mets will wear special military inspired jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off on stluciemets.com/auction to support VVA Chapter 566.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Day 2/Vets at the Mets: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission courtesy of Baron Real Estate. The Mets will continue to wear their military-themed jerseys to support the VVA.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Day 3: All veterans and military receive free admission. The Mets will honor Blue Star Mothers. The Mets will continue to wear their military-themed jerseys to support the VVA.

-Tote bag giveaway to the first 500 fans courtesy of Delta.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day: All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

Additionally, the Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to VVA Chapter 566. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







