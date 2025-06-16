Braden Davis Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

June 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Minor League Baseball announced Monday, June 16, that Palm Beach Cardinals pitcher Braden Davis was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 9 -15. This is the southpaw's first Pitcher of the Week award and he joins teammate Randel Clemente as the second Beachbird to earn this award in the 2025 season.

Davis showed out on Thursday's game against Lakeland, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings and only allowed one hit. The University of Oklahoma graduate had a career-high of 12 batters, which is the most of any St. Louis minor leaguers this year.

Davis is in his first season with the Cardinals organization after being drafted in the 5th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Born in Keller, Texas, Davis attended Sam Houston State before transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his final year. He went 9-4 his junior season with the Sooners, ending his collegiate career with a 4.30 ERA in 92 IP and struck out a team-best of 117 batters. Davis joins Jonathan Grey as the only UO pitchers to toss a complete-game shutout in the Big 12 tournament.

So far with Palm Beach this season, Davis has appeared in 12 games (9 starts), receiving his first professional win on May 31st against the St. Lucie Mets. He has pitched to a 2.96 ERA in 51.2 IP and has struck out 68 batters.

