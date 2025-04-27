Hammerheads Flirt with Perfect Game, No-Hitter, and Shutout But Hold to Defeat Cardinals 3-2

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (9-12) flirted with a perfect game, a no-hitter, and a shutout, but ultimately held on for a 3-2 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals (13-8) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Ryan Weathers started on the mound for Jupiter as part of an MLB rehab appearance after suffering a left forearm strain during Spring Training. Weathers finished his start with three perfect innings and tallied six strikeouts and his fastball touched 99 miles per hour on his fastest pitch.

Luke Lashutka (W, 3-2) was the first pitcher out of the Jupiter bullpen and continued what Weathers started with scoreless fourth and fifth innings on the mound.

In a scoreless and hitless game in the bottom of the fifth, the Jupiter Hammerheads broke through first against Palm Beach starting pitcher Leonel Sequera (L, 0-2). Jupiter started the frame with three straight singles, including an RBI single from Jesus Hernandez to give the Hammerheads the first lead at 1-0. Jupiter did leave two runners in scoring position in the inning.

Later, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jupiter loaded the bases thanks to three walks. Then, Hernandez came up big with a bloop, two-RBI double into the sunny sky and gave the Hammerheads some insurance runs with a 3-0 lead. Lashutka finished with three perfect innings in relief and three strikeouts.

Jupiter relief pitcher Natanael Polanco (H, 1) provided two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth inning. With Polanco on the mound in the seventh, the bid for a perfect game came to an end with two walks on two outs but left the runners on base.

Fast forward to the top of the ninth inning, Kevin Vopel entered the game for the Hammerheads on the mound. With a man at first base and no outs, Travis Honeyman hit a single to left field which ended the bid for what would have been the second no-hitter in Jupiter history (May 6th, 2010 vs Palm Beach in a 4-0 win was the first and only no-hitter in Hammerheads history). Vopel ran into trouble and walked three batters, including an RBI walk to Josh Kross to give the Cardinals their first run. Nick Maldonado (Sv, 2) came on to finish the job and allowed an inherited run to score on a Christian Martin sacrifice fly. But Maldonado held on for Jupiter to take the series finale by a final score of 3-2.

Victor Mesa Jr. went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch in his second rehab appearance with Jupiter in this series as he makes his way back to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Jupiter hits the road for a three-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels beginning Tuesday, April 29th with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Hammerheads return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday, May 2nd to face the St. Lucie for the start of a three-game weekend series.

