Salas' Six RBI Day Powers Mussels Past Threshers 10-1

April 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels exploded for 10 runs across the first three innings on Sunday afternoon, as they defeated the Clearwater Threshers 10-1 at BayCare Ballpark.

The Mussels (12-9) have now won back-to-back series and sit in a tie with the Dunedin Blue Jays atop the FSL West standings. Fort Myers recorded its largest margin of victory of the season in today's win, while outscoring the Threshers (11-10) 34 to 18 over the six game set.

The Mussel offense ambushed Thresher starter Sam Highlfill (1-2) right out of the gate, scoring three runs on the first six pitches of the game. Byron Chourio led off with a triple into the left-center gap. Jose Salas followed with a single through the right side to bring Chourio home. Jay Thomason then blasted the first pitch he saw into the right field berm, making it 3-0 on his team leading fifth home run of the season. Chourio has now reached base safely in 12 of 18 plate appearances leading off games, while extending his on base streak to 18 games.

Fort Myers tacked on another two runs in the second. Maddux Houghton scored on a wild pitch and Salas brought home Peyton Carr on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead 5-0. Clearwater got a run back in the bottom of the frame as Raider Tello connected on an opposite field homer, making it 5-1.

In the third, Miguel Briceno and Yohander Martinez reached on a fielder's choice and a walk to set up first and second with one out. Houghton then singled to right, bringing Briceno home and making it 6-1. Later in the frame, Salas blasted an 0-2 hanging changeup over the right field wall for the first grand slam of the season for the Mussels, blowing the game open.

The Mussels matched a season high in runs with 10, in just three innings of play. Salas finished his day with six RBI, the most in a game for a Mussel hitter this season.

Fort Myers needed just three pitchers to secure the win, as Michael Carpenter, Zander Sechrist (1-0), and Devin Kirby (S1), each threw three strong innings. They combined to allow just four hits while punching out seven Threshers.

All nine Mussel starters reached base safely by the sixth inning, with eight of nine reaching base by the fourth.

The Mussels return to action on Tuesday, April 29, for the start of a three game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch at the Lee Health Sports Complex is set for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

