Tello Goes Deep But Threshers Drop Second Straight

April 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - All of the game's runs were scored in the first three innings as the Clearwater Threshers (11-10) fell into an early hole in a 10-1 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (12-9). Clearwater looks to bounce back on the road when they begin a three-game series against Dunedin on Tuesday.

The first three batters recorded a hit for the Mighty Mussels, including a two-run home run that gave Fort Myers a 3-0 lead after the top of the first. They added two more in the second to increase their advantage to five runs. Clearwater got on the board in the bottom of the second inning, when Raider Tello hit an opposite-field blast to cut the deficit to four.

Fort Myers got the run back and added a grand slam in the top of the third to extend their advantage to nine runs. No more runs scored after the slam, and the Threshers fell 10-1, losing their first series of the year to the Mighty Mussels.

Sam Highfill (1-2) took the loss after allowing ten runs on eight hits in 2.2 innings, striking out two and walking four. Marty Gair struck out three batters with one walk and one hit allowed in 1.1 innings. Kevin Warunek struck out one and retired all three batters he faced in 1.0 inning. AJ Wilson struck out three and walked one in 3.0 scoreless and hitless frames. Titan Hayes struck out one and allowed one hit in 1.0 shutout inning.

Gair struck out three batters in 1.1 innings to set a new career high...Both of Tello's home runs this season have been hit out to right field...Wilson pitched over 2.0 innings for the first time in his pro career...González reached in all four games he played in the series...This is the first time Clearwater lost a series in April since 2022...The Threshers travel to Dunedin on Tuesday, April 29, to begin a three-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.