Tibbitts, Munoz Power Jays to Series Finale Victory

April 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays secured their third consecutive victory as defeated the Tampa Tarpons 8-5 on Sunday afternoon in their series finale at The Tank. Dunedin concludes the six-game set with Tampa having won five games and have won seven of their last nine contests. Dunedin's 12 hits in the ballgame match their season high.

RHP Khal Stephen (3.2 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 4 BB, 3 K) allowed three runs in 3.2 innings with three strikeouts.

LHP Javen Coleman (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) fired two perfect innings in relief with a pair of strikeouts. Over his last two outings, Coleman has fired four shutout frames with only one hit allowed and three strikeouts. Coleman induced eight whiffs on 15 swings for a 53% whiff rate.

C Brock Tibbitts (3-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 3B, 2B) notched a career-high three hits in the contest, including an RBI double. Sunday marked Tibbitts' third multi-hit game of the season. Tibbitts concluded the six-game series in Tampa seven-for-19 (.368) with a home run, three extra-base hits, and two RBI.

RF Yeuni Munoz (2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R, 2B) launched a solo homer in the 7th inning to extend Dunedin's lead to 6-3, his team-leading 5th long ball of the season. Munoz's solo shot left the bat at 105.9 MPH and traveled 404 ft. His double came at 107.7 MPH off the bat. Munoz has hit safely in eight of his last nine games played. He tallied his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Over his last nine games, Munoz is batting .410/.439/.795 with four home runs, 11 RBI, and ten runs scored. Munoz's five homers are tops among Blue Jays farmhands and are T-2nd in the FSL. His 18 RBI lead Blue Jays minor leaguers and are 3rd in the FSL.

CF Braden Barry (2-for-4, RBI) tallied a pair of hits including an RBI single in the 8th to extend the Blue Jays lead. Barry extended his hitting streak to nine straight games and has reached base in all 14 games to begin the season. Barry's hit streak and on-base streak are both the longest by any Blue Jay this season. Barry has a multi-hit performance with an RBI in back-to-back games. He tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the season and third multi-hit effort over his last four games.

