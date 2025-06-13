Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater
June 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's doubleheader between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to lightning and continuous rain fall.
The make-up game from Wednesday will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 13th, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00pm. Game Two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the doubleheader on Friday, June 13th.
The make-up game for tonight's originally scheduled game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 15th, with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 PM. Gates will open at 11:30 AM.
Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2025 Tarpons regular season home game at "The Tank" at GMS Field.
