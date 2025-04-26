Loáisiga Sharp in Rehab Assignment, Tarpons Fall 5-1

April 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (8-12) struggled to find their offensive rhythm on Saturday, falling 5-1 to the Dunedin Blue Jays (11-9) at "The Tank." However, there was a major silver lining: Yankees reliever RHP Jonathan Loáisiga made a successful MLB rehab appearance, breezing through a scoreless sixth inning.

Tarpons starter RHP Greysen Carter fought through early adversity, as a wild pitch and a pair of well-placed singles allowed Dunedin to plate two runs in the first. The Yankees' No. 29 prospect ultimately surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings of work.

Offensively, 1B Tyler Wilson stood out, reaching base three times with two singles and a walk. RF Austin Green added a pair of doubles, including a ground-rule two-bagger in the sixth that set up Tampa's lone run when C Engelth Ureña crossed the plate.

Loáisiga took the mound in the sixth for Tampa, making his first appearance since landing on the injured list. The right-hander looked sharp, retiring the side on just 11 pitches while inducing weak contact and recording a swinging strikeout - a promising sign for Yankees fans eagerly awaiting his return to the Bronx.

Tampa's bullpen held strong down the stretch, with RHP Gus Hughes and RHP Brandon Decker combining for three scoreless innings in relief.

The Tarpons will look to even the series tomorrow when they send RHP Gage Ziehl to the mound. First pitch is set for 12:00 PM.

