Two Hits, Two RBIs for Nori Aren't Enough in 5-3 Loss

April 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Despite a great outing from the back end of the bullpen, and a career day for Dante Nori, the Clearwater Threshers (11-9) fell 5-3 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (11-9) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to secure a series split when they host Fort Myers in Sunday's series finale.

Fort Myers took the lead in the top of the third, breaking a scoreless tie with a two-out solo home run to take the lead. They plated two more on a throwing error in the top of the fourth to extend their advantage to three runs.

Diego González led off the sixth inning with a walk and quickly moved to second on an errant throw on a pickoff attempt by Fort Myers reliever Jakob Hall. With two outs in the inning, Nori knocked a single into centerfield that plated González, putting the Threshers on the board in a 3-1 deficit. Fort Myers got the run back and one extra, adding two runs in the top of the sixth to extend their lead to four runs.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu led off the seventh with a double to left-centerfield, moving to third on a single by Aroon Escobar. He scored on the first out of the inning, and a sacrifice fly from Nori cut the deficit back to three runs. With two outs in the inning, Griffin Burkholder drove in Escobar from second, cutting the Mighty Mussels' advantage down to two runs.

Despite 3.0 shutout innings from Clearwater's bullpen to finish the game, the Threshers couldn't get a runner on in the ninth, dropping Saturday's contest by a 5-3 margin against Fort Myers.

Luke Gabrysh allowed one run on one hit with two walks and one strikeout in 3.0 innings. Jake Eddington allowed two unearned runs on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Gabriel Barbosa allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Ryan Dromboski struck out four, retiring all six batters he faced in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Saul Teran struck out two of three batters in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Gabrysh went 3.0 innings for the first time in his pro career...Eddington struck out the first batter he faced on his 24th birthday...Day extended his on-base streak to ten games for his second double-digit streak of his pro career...Nori drove in multiple runs for the first time this season...Burkholder's RBI was the first of his pro career...The final 10 Mighty Mussels batters were retired in order after their two-run sixth...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Saturday, April 27, to conclude their six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

