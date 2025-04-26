Shaw Homers, Pitching Dominates as Jays Take Series over Tarpons

TAMPA, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays clinched their first series win of the season as they defeated the Tampa Tarpons 5-1 on Saturday afternoon in game five of a six-game series at The Tank.

Dunedin has taken four of the first five games in the set, and have won six of their last eight contests.Over the first five games of the series vs. Tampa, Dunedin starters have pitched to a 3.12 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 26 combined frames with 27 strikeouts.

RHP Colby Holcombe (5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K) picked up his first win of the season, firing five shutout innings with six strikeouts. Holcombe topped out at 96.4 MPH on his fastball, which averaged 93.4 MPH, and induced 11 whiffs on 40 swings for a 28% whiff rate. Over his first 10 professional appearances (nine starts) with Dunedin dating back to last season, Holcombe has posted a 2.12 ERA in 34 innings with 30 strikeouts.

RHP Colby Martin (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K) fired a perfect 9th inning of work in relief. Martin has hurled seven consecutive scoreless appearances to begin the season, over which he's fanned eight and allowed only one hit in 7.1 innings.

2B Sam Shaw (2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB) launched a solo homer in the 3rd inning to extend the Blue Jays lead to 3-0, Shaw's third long ball of the season. His solo shot left the bat at 99.5 MPH and traveled 340 ft. Shaw has hit safely in three straight games and has scored a run in his last six games played. Shaw has been on-base in all eight games he's played in this season. In his eight games played this season, Shaw has more walks than strikeouts (11 BB/8 K). Shaw recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

C Edward Duran (2-for-4, 3 RBI) recorded a season-high three RBI, highlighted by a two-run single in the 5th inning to give Dunedin a 5-0 lead. Duran tallied his third multi-hit performance of the season. He's also hit safely in four straight games and eight of his last nine games. Over his last nine games, Duran is batting .344 with a homer and eight RBI. Duran also threw out two attempted base stealers in the win.

