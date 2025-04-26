Fort Myers Tops Clearwater 5-3 to Take Series Lead

April 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Clearwater Threshers 5-3 on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark, moving into a tie for first place in the FSL West Standings.

The Mussels (11-9) now have a 3-2 advantage in the series and will go for their second consecutive series win on Sunday afternoon. Fort Myers, Clearwater (11-9) and the Dunedin Blue Jays (11-9) sit in a tie for first in the Western Division.

Mussels' starter Dasan Hill was excellent in his third start of the season. He tossed 3.1 scoreless innings and struck out a season high eight batters, which included a stretch of five consecutive strikeouts. The only hit he allowed was an infield single. Hill touched 98 MPH on the radar gun for the first time this season.

Third baseman Yohander Martinez opened the scoring with a solo homer in the third, his first of the season, to make it 1-0.

The Mussels added to their lead in an unorthodox way in the fourth. With two outs in the inning, walks to Angel Del Rosario and Maddux Houghton put two aboard. Both men stole bases to set up second and third. Peyton Carr struck out for what should have been the third out of the frame, but Thresher catcher Eduardo Tait missed the pitch. Tait then made a throwing error as he attempted to get Carr at first, and both Del Rosario and Houghton crossed the plate to make it 3-0.

Clearwater got on the board in the fifth on an RBI single from Diego Gonzalez, making it 3-1.

The Mussels extended their lead in the sixth when the offense strung together three consecutive hits with two outs. Del Rosario tripled into the right center gap and then came in to score on an infield single from Houghton. Carr followed with a double down the right field line, making it 5-1.

The Threshers closed the gap in the seventh off reliever Jakob Hall (1-0). Avery Owusu Asiedu led off the frame with a double. He scored two hitters later on a sacrifice fly from Dante Nori, making it 5-2. Later in the frame, Griffin Burkholder singled through the left side of the infield, bringing home Aroon Escobar, and making it 5-3.

Hall limited the damage to three runs (two earned) across 3.2 innings of work. Kade Bragg worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Ivran Romero spun a clean ninth to earn his second save of the season.

This was the first win of the season in which the Mussels were outhit by their opponent and the first win when the defense committed three errors or more.

The Mussels return to action on Sunday, April 27, for the series finale in Clearwater. Twins' No. 30 prospect Michael Carpenter (0-0, 3.00) starts for the Mussels. First pitch against the Threshers is set for 12 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

