Stafura Triples in Two in Saturday Night Setback

April 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla - Sammy Stafura lined a two-run triple, but the Daytona Tortugas couldn't overtake an early four-run deficit and fell to the St. Lucie Mets 4-2 on Saturday night at Clover Park.

St. Lucie (12-8) secured the series win with their fourth win of the week, as Daytona (9-11) allowed just three hits, but all of them came during the decisive second inning.

After a scoreless first inning, St. Lucie took the lead with a big second inning. A single and walk began the inning for the Mets. Simon Juan followed with an RBI double, then Trace Wilhoite connected on a three-run homer to left-center, putting the Mets in front 4-0.

Daytona struggled at the plate in the first five innings against a trio of St. Lucie pitchers. The Tortugas were held hitless for three innings by St. Lucie starter Raimon Gomez, then a scoreless inning each from Frank Elissalt and Wellington Aracena.

In the sixth, though, Daytona's offense came to life. Iverson Espinoza and Luis Leones began the inning with singles, the first two hits for Daytona in the game. After a passed ball moved both men into scoring position with no outs, back-to-back strikeouts followed. However, Stafura came through with a two-run triple to right-center to cut the deficit in half.

Daytona wasn't quite done in the inning, though. Back-to-back walks followed, loading the bases with two outs. However, reliever Josh Blum came on and ended the inning with a strikeout, with St. Lucie's lead now 4-2.

The Tortugas pitching staff kept Daytona in the game. After the second, the Tortugas did not allow another hit, with Will Cannon throwing 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Cole Schoenwetter following him with 3.0 hitless frames in relief.

Daytona mounted a threat in the eighth against St. Lucie's Hoss Brewer. Kyle Henley drew a leadoff walk, then moved to third on a dropped third strike that allowed Stafura to reach. McCrystal was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. However, Brewer induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat and keep the Mets ahead by a pair.

Diego Omana doubled with one out in the ninth off Brewer, but the St. Lucie right-hander retired the next two to close out the game, as St. Lucie won 4-2.

Daytona will finish the series with the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. and pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at noon.

