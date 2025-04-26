Gomez Throws 104.5 MPH in Mets 4-2 Win vs. Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets held the Daytona Tortugas to four hits in a 4-2 victory on Saturday night at Clover Park. The Mets improved to 4-1 in the series and 8-3 on their 12-game home stand.

The highlight of the night was the flame throwing by Mets starter Raimon Gomez. The 23-year-old from Venezuela dominated the Tortugas over 3.0 hitless innings. Gomez did not throw a fastball under 100 mph in the first inning and he struck out Carlos Sanchez on fastball at 104.5 mph for the game's second out. Gomez struck out Kyle Henley to start the game on a 103 mph heater.

The Mets scored all four of their runs in the span of four batters to start the second inning against Daytona starter Ovis Portes. Kevin Villavicencio led off the inning with a single. Vicent Perozo then drew a walk. Simon Juan followed with a RBI double to make it 1-0. Trace Willhoite came up next and blasted a three-run homer to left field to make it 4-0.

The Mets did not register another hit after the Willhoite homer but Gomez and the Mets bullpen made sure the four runs held up.

Frank Elissalt pitched a scoreless fourth inning. Wellington Aracena pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning but ran into trouble in the sixth. Sammy Stafura hit a two-out, two-run triple to make it 4-2. After a pair of walks, Aracena was lifted for Josh Blum. Blum struck out Malvin Valdez to strand the bases loaded. He also pitched a perfect seventh inning.

Hoss Brewer wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning by inducing a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and keep the Mets up 4-2. Brewer pitched around a one-out double in the ninth to close out the game for his third save.

The Mets (12-8) and Tortugas (9-11) wrap up their six-game series with the finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Clover Park is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

