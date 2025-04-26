Jupiter Shut out by Palm Beach 9-0 on Saturday Night

April 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (8-12) were shut out for the first time in the 2025 season as they fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals (13-7) by a final score of 9-0 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter also lost the first "Duel of the Dean" series of the season.

Eury Perez made a major league rehab appearance with his start the mound for Jupiter in his first appearance in any game since suffering an elbow injury on March 14, 2024, during Marlins Spring Training which led to "Tommy John" surgery. Perez finished with one scoreless inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts as his fastball touched 99 miles per hour.

Both teams put zeroes on the scoreboard until Palm Beach struck first in a big way in the top of the fourth inning off of Jupiter relief pitcher Julio Mendez (L, 0-1). The Cardinals scored seven runs in the frame and sent 11 hitters to the plate and Palm Beach took a commanding 7-0 lead. The Cardinals added one more in the top of the fifth inning off of new Hammerheads pitcher Samuel Carpio, who made his Single-A debut, with four walks in the inning and extended the lead to 8-0. Palm Beach added one more run in the top of the sixth to make it 9-0.

Mesa Jr. finished his rehab appearance 0-for-2 at the plate before being pinch-hit for. Jupiter relief pitcher Franklin Sanchez made his 2025 Jupiter debut and finished with 2 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Dillon Head hit his fourth triple of the season which puts him tied for most in the Florida State League along with A.J. Ewing of the St. Lucie Mets.

Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2025

