Bauman's brilliance not enough for Malmo Oat Milkers

April 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons pitcher Tanner Bauman

TAMPA, Fla. - Despite a valiant effort, the Malmo Oat Milkers (8-11) fell short Friday afternoon, losing 4-2 to the Dunedin Blue Jays (10-9) at "The Tank". LHP Tanner Bauman put together a great performance on the mound, tossing five no-hit innings before allowing a double in the sixth. He struck out three, walked four, and kept the Blue Jays off balance throughout the game.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when the Oat Milkers finally broke through. RF Tyler Wilson ignited the rally with a single to left-center and 2B Austin Green drew a walk to set the stage for Malmo. With SS Juan Matheus walking to load the bases, CF Marshall Toole drew a crucial walk with a 3-1 count, scoring Wilson for the game's first run. 3B Roderick Arias followed with another walk, plating Green to give the Oat Milkers a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Jays responded in the 6th, erasing Malmo's lead. Jean Joseph doubled to break up Bauman's no hitter, and Peyton Powell singled, putting runners in scoring position. Cade Doughty rolled into a ground out that scored Joseph, followed by a wild pitch that brought Powell home, tying the game at 2-2.

In the eighth, Sam Shaw singled and stole second, setting up Bryce Arnold's single that scored Shaw, giving the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead. The ninth saw Peyton Powell draw a walk and score on Doughty's single, extending the lead to 4-2.

Malmo was unable to muster any offense in the game's final frames and have now dropped three of their last four games against Dunedin. The Oat Milkers will transform back to the Tampa Tarpons tomorrow afternoon, looking to get back in the win column with RHP Greysen Carter starting on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST.

