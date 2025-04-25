Mets Shell Tortugas 11-2, Go up 3-1 in Series

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Edgar Moreta

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets romped their way to an 11-2 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday night at Clover Park.

The Mets pounded out 15 hits and all nine starters in the lineup recorded at least one hit. Kevin Villavicencio led the way by going 3 for 5 with a double, RBI and run. He raised his batting average to .462 in seven games since coming down from Brooklyn.

A.J. Ewing, Colin Houck, Marco Vargas and Jeremy Rodriguez had two hits apiece.

It was a two man performance on the mound for St. Lucie. Starter Edgar Moreta cruised over 5.0 scoreless innings. Moreta scattered two hits, did not walk a batter and struck out three. He only threw 45 pitches. Moreta has yet to walk a batter this season in 12.2 innings.

Will Watson pitched the final 4.0 innings to earn the save. Watson struck out seven and walked just one. He gave up the only two runs on a homer by Alfredo Duno when the Mets were already ahead 5-0. Watson induced double plays to end the eighth and ninth innings.

Houck sparked the Mets offense in the third inning with a one-out triple to center field. Vargas followed with a RBI single to make it 1-0.

Houck was at it again in the fourth inning when he slugged a two-out, two-run double high off the wall in left field to open up a 3-0 Mets lead. The Mets added another run in the inning when Duno surrendered a passed ball that let Ewing race home from third base.

In the fifth inning Rodriguez came home from third base when Duno threw to second base to catch Villavicencio stealing.

The Mets broke the game open with six runs on seven hits in the eighth inning. Villavicencio and Yonatan Henriquez hit RBI doubles in the frame.

The Mets (11-8) and Tortugas (9-10) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Marvel Super Hero Night at the stadium with the Mets wearing Hulk jerseys and other Marvel related entertainment. The postgame fireworks show has been cancelled due to drought conditions.

