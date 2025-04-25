Jupiter Falls to Palm Beach 16-2 on Friday Night

April 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - A couple of high-scoring innings, including 15 unanswered runs by the Palm Beach Cardinals (12-7), put the Jupiter Hammerheads (8-11) in a big hole that they could not dig out of as the Hammerheads fell to the Cardinals 16-2 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Jupiter Hammerheads went to work on offense in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Jupiter drew back-to-back walks and then Yeral Martinez notched an RBI single to make it 1-0 in favor of the Sharks after two innings.

Meanwhile, Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez (L, 1-1) was cruising through his first four innings on the mound. However, he and Jupiter relief pitcher Elian Serrata ran into trouble in the top of the fifth inning. Palm Beach sent 13 hitters to the plate and scored eight runs to take a commanding 8-1 lead over Jupiter. For the Hammerheads, it's the most runs allowed in an inning this season.

The Cardinals extended their lead in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI infield single by Anyelo Encarnacion which made it 9-1 in favor of Palm Beach. One inning later, the Beach Birds added six more runs on 10 batters to take a commanding 15-1 lead.

Jupiter got one more run across home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning as Abrahan Ramirez drove in Jesus Hernandez on an RBI single to make it a 15-2 deficit. However, Palm Beach added another run in the ninth and the Hammerheads fell to the Cardinals by the 16-2 final score on Friday night.

For the Hammerheads, the 17 hits is the most allowed in a game this season with the 14-run margin of defeat also being the largest of the season. Jupiter needs to win the next two games to earn a series split against Palm Beach.

Saturday, April 25th is "Star Wars Night" presented by Metals Mint with first pitch at 6:00 p.m. between the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals.

The Jupiter Hammerheads "Star Wars" jersey auction is live now until Saturday, May 10th at 8:00 p.m. Click here to go to the auction to place your bids on the game-worn limited edition jerseys with proceeds benefitting Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

