Mussels Fall in Walk-Off Fashion to Threshers, 4-3

April 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers defeated the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 4-3 on a walk-off single from Raider Tello on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark.

The Threshers (11-8) now hold a one game lead over the Mussels (10-8) in the FSL West standings with the series now tied at two games apiece.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Brady Day reached on an infield single to open the frame.He advanced to second on a wild pitch from Hunter Hoopes (0-3). A flyout and a walk set up first and second for Raider Tello. He then drove an 0-2 offering from Hoopes to deep right field and Jose Rodriguez was unable to make the catch on the warning track as Fort Myers was walked off for the second time this season.

Fort Myers jumped ahead early on Thresher starter Zack Tukis in the first. Byron Chourio reached on a walk to start the game, extending his on base streak to 17 games. It was also the 11th time Chourio has reached base safely to start a game. Jose Salas followed with a single through the right side of the infield. Yasser Mercedes then walked to load the bases. Rodriguez opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left field. Mercedes then stole second and Salas came in to score on a throwing error by Thresher catcher Guillermo Rosario to make it 2-0.

Mussels starter Cole Peschl dominated in his third appearance of the season. He struck out a season high nine batters while throwing five scoreless innings for the second outing in a row. His 80 pitches matched the most by a Mussel pitcher this season, tying the mark set by Eli Jones earlier this month. Peschl has now thrown 14 innings without allowing an earned run to start his career.

Still leading 2-0 in the sixth, Jay Thomason shot an opposite field double into the left-center gap to lead off the frame. Two batters later, Jefferson Valladares singled through the left side of the infield to make it 3-0 Fort Myers.

Clearwater opened their scoring in the seventh off of Tyler Stasiowski. Kody Shojinaga led off the frame with a triple into the right field corner. He then came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Carter Mathison, making it 3-1. The Threshers then tied the game in the eighth after their offense recorded three straight hits to open the frame. Avery Owusu-Asiedu scored on an RBI double from Eduardo Tait and Dante Nori crossed the plate on a wild pitch from Liam Rocha, making it 3-3.

Mercedes ended the night with four stolen bases, the most by a Mussel this season. Salas and Miguel Briceno each added a steal as Fort Myers swiped a season high six bags in the loss.

The Mussels return to action on Saturday, April 26, for game five of the series. Twins No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-0, 2.45) starts for the Mussels. First pitch against the Threshers is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

