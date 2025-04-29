Mussels Drop Series Opener to Jupiter 14-1

April 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels surrendered a season-high 14 runs as they fell in the opening game of the series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Jupiter (10-12) got on the board in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters of the game, Mussels' starter Eli Jones (1-3) allowed back-to-back baserunners. Hammerheads' left fielder Dillon Head then singled to left to make it 1-0. Jones would exit the game in the top of the third inning with an injury.

Fort Myers (12-10) responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the second off the bat of Jay Thomason. Thomason launched his sixth home run of the season at 110.1 mph to tie the game 1-1. His six homers are now tied for the most in the Florida State League this season.

The Mussels' lead didn't last long, as the Hammerheads retook the lead a half inning later in the top of the third. Jupiter got RBI singles from Carter Johnson and Andrew Salas, regaining the advantage 3-1.

The Hammerheads added to their lead in the top of the sixth, as Victor Ortega's sacrifice fly made it 4-1. Jacob Kisting, who was first out of the bullpen for Fort Myers, tossed 2.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits, while striking out three.

Hunter Hoopes was next out of the bullpen for the Mussels. The right-hander fired 1.2 scoreless innings and punched out a pair.

Jupiter piled on the top of the eighth, putting eight runs on Fort Myers in the frame. The Hammerheads sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning, taking a 12-1 lead. It was the most runs that Fort Myers has given up in a single inning this season.

The final runs of the night came off the bat of Jupiter's Ian Lewis, who hit a two-run homer off Mussels outfielder turned relief pitcher Maddux Houghton in the top of the ninth.

The Mussels are back in action for game two of the series against the Jupiter Hammerheads at 12:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.