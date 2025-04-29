Cardinals Shut Down Mets 3-1 in Series Opener

April 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the St. Lucie Mets 3-1 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in a battle for first place in the Florida State League East Division.

Cardinals starter Jason Savacool pitched 5.0 shutout innings of one-hit ball to get the win. He walked one and struck out seven.

Yordy Herrera pitched out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings by getting double play balls to keep a one-run lead. Randel Clemente retired all six Mets he faced over the final two innings to earn the save.

Josh Kross broke a scoreless tie by hitting a two-run double in the fourth inning off Mets starter Ethan Lanthier. Lanthier had retired the side in order in each of the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth.

Colin Houck got the Mets on the board with a RBI single in the sixth inning to make it 2-1. However, Herrera got the next batter Daiverson Gutierrez to hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning but again Herrera induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of Yonatan Henriquez to escape with the lead.

The Cardinals added an insurance run in the eighth when Kross scored on a ground out by Sammy Hernandez to make it 3-1.

The Mets were held to four total hits - singles from Houck, Jeremy Rodriguez, Nick Roselli and Kevin Villavicencio.

Lanthier took the loss. He pitched 4.0 innings and gave up two runs on two hits. Mets reliever Irving Cota pitched 2.0 shutout innings to lower his season ERA to 0.59.

The Mets (12-10) and Cardinals (14-8) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

