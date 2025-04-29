De Los Santos Homer Caps 5-2 Marauders Win over Tarpons

April 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - Crisp pitching and timely hitting highlighted a rapid 2-1-victory for the Bradenton Marauders Tuesday versus the Tampa Tarpons at LECOM Park.

Four Marauders pitchers combined to allow just two runs on five hits. The game was completed in just one hour and fifty five minutes.

Major-League rehabber Dauri Moreta made his first in-game appearance in over a year, tossing one scoreless inning to open the game.

With no score in the bottom of the second, Axiel Plaz and Ethan Lege singled to place runners at first and second. With one out, Joel Mendez sent a soft roller in front of the plate, causing Tampa catcher Engelth Urena to make an errant throw, allowing Plaz to score and make it 1-0 Marauders.

On the play, Lege moved to third setting up a chance for him to score on a balk later in the frame.

With two down, Cam Janik proceeded to line a single to left to score Mendez and bring Bradenton to a 3-0 advantage.

Tampa jumped on the board in the top of the third when Brian Sanchez lined a two-run double to left that cut the Marauders lead to 3-2.

Both sides traded scoreless frames until the bottom of the seventh when Braylon Bishop singled ahead of a Yordany De Los Santos two-run homer to push Bradenton's lead to 5-2. The longball marked his first on the 2025 season.

Reliever Jake Shirk closed out the game with two scoreless frames to secure the win and his second save of the year.

Bishop and Janik both finished the night with three hits each as well.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 9-13 while Tampa fell to 8-14. The two return to LECOM for game two of the series tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.