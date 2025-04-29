Late Lead Slips Away as Jays Drop Opener to Threshers

April 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped their series opener to the Clearwater Threshers 5-4 on Tuesday night in a late-inning thriller in game one of a three-game series at TD Ballpark. Tuesday's contest saw four lead changes.

RHP Gilberto Batista (5 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K) did not factor into a decision, firing five innings and yielding four runs with three strikeouts. In nine career appearances (five starts) since joining the Blue Jays organization, Batista is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, with 34 strikeouts in 38.2 frames. Batista ranks among FSL leaders this season with a 2.05 ERA (5th), 22 innings (T-4th), .200 AVG (T-6th), and 0.86 WHIP (2nd).

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) gave Dunedin a 3-2 lead in the 3rd inning with an RBI double. Toman recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and second straight game with an RBI. He notched his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

