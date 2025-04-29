Sanchez's Four Hits, Bullpen's Balancing Act Lead 3-1 Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Carlos Sanchez recorded the squad's first four-hit game of the season and Daytona Tortugas pitching navigated around multiple jams throughout the latter half of the ballgame to secure a 3-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (11-11) moved to 7-3 on their home turf this season, as Lakeland (10-12) went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base, plus had two more cut down on stolen-base attempts.

Daytona threatened in the first inning against Lakeland starter RJ Sales. With one out, Sanchez and Sammy Stafura singled around an Alfredo Duno walked, loading the bases with one out. However, Sales induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The second and third innings flew by as both Sales and Daytona starter Ty Floyd spun 1-2-3 second frames. Both teams recorded two-out singles in the third, but both were quickly caught stealing to end the frames.

Floyd then worked a 1-2-3 fourth, ending a tidy 4.0-inning outing with just one hit and no runs allowed, with no walks and two strikeouts. The right-hander threw just 43 pitches- 32 for strikes.

In the bottom of the fourth, Daytona broke the seal. Duno led off by blasting a ground-rule double to right-center. After Stafura's grounder moved him to third, Esmith Pineda pulled a single through the left side of a drawn-in infield to bring in Duno with the first run of the game.

In the fifth, Adrian Herrera entered for Daytona and promptly was greeted by a 411-foot shot to right-center off the bat of Nomar Fana, a solo shot that evened the score at one.

Daytona, though, answered right back to regain the lead, this time for good. Kyle Henley singled and stole second with one out, then scored when Sanchez's third hit of the night was a single up the middle to put Daytona in front 2-1.

An inning later, Trey Faltine legged out an infield single with two outs. He then took off for second on a pitch that sailed to the screen and kept running, reaching third base. Faltine then scored on a balk, extending the lead to 3-1.

Herrera (4-1) encountered traffic in the sixth and seventh, but dodged any further damage, leaving runners at the corners in the sixth and stranding a leadoff hit at second in the seventh, finishing off 3.0 innings on one-run ball that left him in line for the win.

Making his season debut, Bryce Hubbart entered in the eighth and ran into trouble with a pair of one-out singles. However, Duno cut down the lead runner at third when Lakeland attempted a double steal, notching a critical second out. A flyout then ended the inning.

The ninth inning was much quieter, as Hubbart did issue a one-out walk, but he otherwise struck out the side to secure a six-out save and a 3-1 victory with it.

