Clutch Pitching Late Seals Threshers Comeback

April 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Pitching came up clutch for the Clearwater Threshers (12-10) as they struck out ten batters in the final 4.0 innings to seal a 5-4 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays (12-10) on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark. Clearwater looks to clinch the series victory when they return to Dunedin on Wednesday.

Eduardo Tait started the scoring with two outs in the top of the first inning, driving the second pitch he saw from Blue Jays starter Gilberto Batista to deep right field for a solo home run that made it 1-0 Threshers. Dunedin responded in the home half of the first with two runs to take a one-run lead of their own.

Brady Day led off the top of the second inning with a single, and he moved to second base on an error by Blue Jays centerfielder Jean Joseph. After advancing to third on a flyout, Avery Owusu-Asiedu drove him home with a game-tying single with two outs in the frame, tying the game at two after an inning and a half. The Blue Jays came back with two runs in the bottom of the third, breaking the tie and taking a 4-2 lead.

With one out in the top fifth, Owusu-Asiedu worked a ten-pitch walk to become the Threshers' first baserunner of the frame. He moved to third on a single by Aroon Escobar and scored on Dante Nori's RBI double. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, Tait grounded out deep enough in the infield to plate Escobar from third, tying the game at four.

The game remained even until the top of the eighth, which began with Day drawing a leadoff walk. Joel Dragoo followed with a single off Blue Jays reliever Johan Simon before a sacrifice bunt from Raider Tello moved both runners into scoring position. With Day on third and one out in the eighth, Diego González lifted a fly ball to deep right, allowing Day to tag and score the go-ahead run, and giving the Threshers a one-run lead.

Despite loading the bases in the ninth, Clearwater held on to win 5-4, completing the comeback and moving back into a tie for first place.

Marcus Morgan struck out three and walked three in 2.1 innings, surrendering three hits and three runs in a no-decision. Reese Dutton allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 3.2 frames. Erubiel Armenta struck out all five batters he faced in 1.2 innings. Saul Teran earned the save in 1.1 shutout frames, striking out three, walking one, and allowing one hit.

Tait's homer was his first away from BayCare Ballpark in 2025...Morgan pitched more than 2.0 innings for the first time as a pro... In his last three innings, Armenta has struck out eight of nine batters without allowing a hit or run...González drove in the go-ahead run for his first RBI of the season...Teran is the first Thresher aside from Titan Hayes to record a save this season...Teran has not allowed an earned run in the month of April as a Thresher in 2024 or 2025...The Threshers return to Dunedin on Wednesday, April 30, to continue a three-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:30 pm.

