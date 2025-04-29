Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, April 29 - Thursday, May 1

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park after a 12-game road trip and begin a three-game home the series from April 29 - May 1 against the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, May 1) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

After a three-game series in Clearwater this weekend (5/2-5/4), the Marauders return home to begin a six-game set with the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday, May 6th.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

