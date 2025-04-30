Offense Silenced as Jays Shut out by Threshers
April 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were shut out by the Clearwater Threshers 4-0 on Wednesday night in in game two of a three-game series at TD Ballpark.
Dunedin was kept off the scoreboard for the first time this season, and tallied a season low five total bases. JR Freethy, Manuel Beltre, Yhoangel Aponte, Kendry Chirinos, and Bryce Arnold each singled to account for the only Dunedin hits of the day.
The Blue Jays bullpen trio of Jack Eshleman, Nate LaRue, and Eminen Flores combined for five frames of one-run ball with three hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.
RHP Austin Cates (4 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 4 K) was handed the loss after allowing three runs, all of which came on solo homers, in four innings of work.
RHP Eminen Flores (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) hurled two no-hit frames in relief. Wednesday marked the third scoreless outing of the season for Flores. His fastball topped out at 95.5 MPH and averaged 93.9 MPH.
RHP Jack Eshleman (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) fired a pair of shutout innings with a strikeout. Eshleman induced five whiffs on 13 swings for a 38% whiff rate. Eshleman has chucked back-to-back scoreless outings for the first time in his professional career.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2025
- Mets Win 11 Inning Thriller 8-6 vs. Cardinals - St. Lucie Mets
- Early Offense Not Enough for Marauders in 4-3 Loss to Tarpons - Bradenton Marauders
- Tortugas Tamed on Wednesday Night - Daytona Tortugas
- Offense Silenced as Jays Shut out by Threshers - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Three Home Runs Power Threshers to Shutout Victory - Clearwater Threshers
- Mighty Mussels Hosting Michael Jackson Tribute Concert on May 10 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Poncho Ruiz Delivers Walk-Off as Mussels Down Hammerheads 6-5 to Even Series - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dunedin Blue Jays Stories
- Offense Silenced as Jays Shut out by Threshers
- Late Lead Slips Away as Jays Drop Opener to Threshers
- Catcher-Turned-Pitcher Nate LaRue Embracing New Role
- Tibbitts, Munoz Power Jays to Series Finale Victory
- Shaw Homers, Pitching Dominates as Jays Take Series over Tarpons