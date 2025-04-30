Offense Silenced as Jays Shut out by Threshers

April 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were shut out by the Clearwater Threshers 4-0 on Wednesday night in in game two of a three-game series at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin was kept off the scoreboard for the first time this season, and tallied a season low five total bases. JR Freethy, Manuel Beltre, Yhoangel Aponte, Kendry Chirinos, and Bryce Arnold each singled to account for the only Dunedin hits of the day.

The Blue Jays bullpen trio of Jack Eshleman, Nate LaRue, and Eminen Flores combined for five frames of one-run ball with three hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.

RHP Austin Cates (4 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 4 K) was handed the loss after allowing three runs, all of which came on solo homers, in four innings of work.

RHP Eminen Flores (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) hurled two no-hit frames in relief. Wednesday marked the third scoreless outing of the season for Flores. His fastball topped out at 95.5 MPH and averaged 93.9 MPH.

RHP Jack Eshleman (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) fired a pair of shutout innings with a strikeout. Eshleman induced five whiffs on 13 swings for a 38% whiff rate. Eshleman has chucked back-to-back scoreless outings for the first time in his professional career.

